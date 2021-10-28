York Regional Police have charged a 33-year-old driver in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan in September.

The little girl was riding a bicycle along Pleasant Ridge Avenue on Sept. 1 at around 10:45 a.m. when she was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe between Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive.

The girl suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead a day later.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police said Thursday that they have now charged Thanh Loan Nguyen of Mississauga with careless driving causing death.

She is set to make a court appearance in Newmarket on Feb. 3.