Police have charged a driver in connection with a head-on collision that left three people dead in Durham Region this past summer.

Durham police said emergency responders were called to Lakeridge Road North at Thorah Concession 4 in Brock Township at around 11:20 a.m. on July 1.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said Monday that 32-year-old Brittany Russell-Rees of Beaverton has been charged with three counts of careless driving causing death and one count of careless driving causing bodily harm.

She was released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.