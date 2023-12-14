Toronto police have charged a driver after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Etobicoke last month.

The collision occurred in the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, north of Highway 401, on the morning of Nov. 7.

Police said the driver was operating a grey 2006 Kia travelling south when he hit a male pedestrian crossing the road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries two days later.

Police said the driver initially fled the scene but later returned.

On Thursday, 56-year-old Samir Titouh was arrested and charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and criminal negligence causing death.