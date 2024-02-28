A driver involved in a fatal single-vehicle collision in King Township on Feb. 18 is now facing numerous charges.

The crash happened at the intersection of King Road and 8th Concession, just east of the community of Nobleton.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to that area shortly before 7 a.m.

Officers located a black Infinity G37 that had struck a light pole, they said.

Six young adults were in the vehicle, including an 18-year-old female passenger from Brampton who was pronounced dead.

Four other passengers were also hurt in the crash: an 18-year-old man from Brampton who sustained critical injuries; two 19-year-old women from Welland and St. Catharines who sustained non-life-threatening injuries; and another 18-year-old man, also Brampton, who was treated for minor injuries.

The driver, described by police as an 18-year-old man from Brampton, was not injured.

On Feb. 27, investigators with YRP’s Major Collision Investigation Unit charged the motorist, who has now been identified as 18-year-old Denrick Rose of Brampton.

He is facing one count each of dangerous operation cause death and fail to comply with release order, and three counts of dangerous operation cause bodily harm.

Police said their investigation had revealed the occupants of the vehicle had attended a party in Caledon prior to the collision.

They also said that the vehicle involved in the crash was allegedly travelling at high speeds on Highway 400 and King Road before the crash, sometime between the hours of 5 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Investigators have now released an image of the model of the Infinity G37 and are (something missing here).

York Regional Police are urging any witnesses who saw it or anyone who attended the aforementioned party in Caledon to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP’s Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.