

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The driver of an SUV that mounted a curb and struck two pedestrians in Scarborough last month, killing one of them, has been charged criminally.

On Nov. 9 at about 6:50 a.m., two TTC buses had come to a stop at Ellesmere and Birchmount roads when an SUV heading west on Ellesmere sped past them, mounted the northwest corner of the intersection and struck a 59-year-old woman at a TTC bus shelter.

The driver then continued down the sidewalk and struck a 31-year-old man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

This week, police charged the driver, who they identified as Carlene Nunes, with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.