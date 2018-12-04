Driver charged in Scarborough crash that left pedestrian dead
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:25AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:31AM EST
The driver of an SUV that mounted a curb and struck two pedestrians in Scarborough last month, killing one of them, has been charged criminally.
On Nov. 9 at about 6:50 a.m., two TTC buses had come to a stop at Ellesmere and Birchmount roads when an SUV heading west on Ellesmere sped past them, mounted the northwest corner of the intersection and struck a 59-year-old woman at a TTC bus shelter.
The driver then continued down the sidewalk and struck a 31-year-old man.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old woman, remained at the scene.
This week, police charged the driver, who they identified as Carlene Nunes, with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.