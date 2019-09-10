Driver charged in seven-vehicle Hwy. 401 crash near Belleville that left woman dead
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:39PM EDT
Provincial police say a man has been charged in a seven-vehicle crash that left one person dead in eastern Ontario.
Investigators say a transport truck was among the vehicles involved in the collision east of Belleville on July 12.
A 29-year-old woman died as a result of the crash, and three others were sent to hospital.
Police say one of the drivers, a 40-year-old man from Montreal, was arrested on Sunday.
He's been charged with dangerous driving causing death.
Police didn't say what vehicle he was driving.