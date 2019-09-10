

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a man has been charged in a seven-vehicle crash that left one person dead in eastern Ontario.

Investigators say a transport truck was among the vehicles involved in the collision east of Belleville on July 12.

A 29-year-old woman died as a result of the crash, and three others were sent to hospital.

Police say one of the drivers, a 40-year-old man from Montreal, was arrested on Sunday.

He's been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Police didn't say what vehicle he was driving.