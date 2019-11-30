

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A search is now underway for a driver who slammed into a police cruiser while fleeing from officers in Mississauga.

Police say that officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop in the vicinity of The Collegeway and Erin Mills Parkway at around 12:20 p.m. when the suspect’s vehicle struck their cruiser and fled the scene.

The cruiser sustained damage to its front-end; however no officer injuries were reported.

Members of the Forensic Identification Services unit are currently processing the scene for evidence.

The Collegeway is closed between Erin Mills Parkway and South Millway as a result.