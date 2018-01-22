

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One driver was taken to hospital after police say he crashed his car into a TTC stop in the downtown core early Monday morning.

The incident occurred near Bathurst and Queen streets at around 2:30 a.m.

The collision caused delays in the area as crews worked to remove the vehicle.

The driver, who is believed to be in his early 30s, sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to police.