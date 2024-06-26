Driver critically injured in rollover on Hwy. 403 on-ramp: OPP
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2024 6:16AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2024 6:16AM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover on a Highway 403 on-ramp this morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The single-vehicle collision occurred on the highway on-ramp from Wilson Street in Hamilton.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police said the westbound lanes of the highway are closed at Wilson Avenue for the police investigation.