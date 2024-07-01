One driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Monday morning.

Police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive at 6:35 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Peel paramedics initially told CP24 that a female patient was assessed at the scene, but was not transported to hospital.

In an update, Peel police confirmed that the driver was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if the other driver involved sustained any injuries.

A number of road closures are in effect as Peel police's major collision bureau investigates.