A driver is dead after a vehicle struck a pole in the northern area of Vaughan early on Sunday night, local police say.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Jane Street, north of Teston Road, just after 11:30 p.m. for a single vehicle collision.

They arrived to find a vehicle had veered from the southbound lanes of Jane Street and straight into a pole.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Mark Lau said his officers are still working to identify the driver who died.

Jane Street was closed between Kirby and Teston roads until about 5 a.m.