A driver is dead after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a bridge in Rexdale Saturday afternoon, police say.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Dixon and Martin Grove roads. Police said officers arrived to find the pickup truck in flames.

In an update, police said the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Road closures are in effect as an investigation into the incident gets underway, police said.

Drivers in the area are asked to consider alternate routes.