The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a driver of a suspected stolen vehicle was killed in a crash in Rexdale as he was fleeing police on Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Dixon and Martin Grove roads.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police officers driving an unmarked vehicle attempted to stop the driver of a pickup truck, believed to be stolen, on Feller Road.

The driver fled and later crashed into a bridge. The SIU said the truck caught fire, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The SIU, which is called in to investigate any time there is an interaction with police that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault, has assigned four investigators to the case.

It is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.