

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One driver is dead and another has unspecified injuries after a head-on-collision in Pickering, police say.

The crash occurred on Taunton Road west of Brock Road at around 8:20 a.m.

Police say that both victims are males.

Taunton Road is currently closed between Brock Road and Concession 4 as police conduct a full investigation at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unknown.