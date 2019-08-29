Driver dead after head-on-collision in Pickering
The scene of a deadly crash in Pickering is seen. (Chopper 24)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 8:58AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:19AM EDT
One driver is dead and another has unspecified injuries after a head-on-collision in Pickering, police say.
The crash occurred on Taunton Road west of Brock Road at around 8:20 a.m.
Police say that both victims are males.
Taunton Road is currently closed between Brock Road and Concession 4 as police conduct a full investigation at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unknown.