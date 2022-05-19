One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Pickering on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Taunton and Brock roads just before 12:30 p.m.

Durham police have released a few details about the collision, but in images from Chopper 24, it appears the vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop a few metres away.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead, police said.

An Ornge air ambulance was requested, but it was unclear whether the victim was transported to a hospital. Ornge said the victim was believed to be a man in his 30s.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police said roads in the area will be closed for several hours as they investigate the incident.