One person has died after their vehicle left the road, rolled over and smashed into a tree in Milton early Sunday morning.

Halton police say they responded overnight to the single-vehicle collision, which happened on Derry Road between Appleby and Walkers lines.

“A silver Nissan Rogue had been travelling westbound on Derry Road overnight when it left the roadway, rolled over, and collided with a tree,” police said in a press release.

“The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.”

No further information has been released about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Halton police say the investigation has now been taken over by their collision reconstruction unit.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.