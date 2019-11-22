

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 30s has been detained by police on suspicion of impaired driving after allegedly striking as many as 15 parked cars and a house in Toronto’s Junction Triangle area on Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of Perth Avenue and Dupont Street after 12 p.m. for a report of a car colliding with several parked cars.

The driver allegedly struck car after car, hitting as many as 15 in total, as well as house, before coming to a stop.



Officers said passersby kept the driver from fleeing the scene until police arrived.

He will be taken to a police station and given a breathalyzer test.

Police say that several of the cars that were struck suffered “serious damage.”