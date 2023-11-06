A 26-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 404, near Finch Avenue, on Monday evening.

According to the OPP’s Highway Safety Division, a driver struck a bridge overpass and died in the hospital a short time later. Next of kin has been notified, they said.

Toronto fire told CP24 that they attended the scene after 8 p.m. for reports of someone trapped in a vehicle. Crews removed the person, who was rushed to hospital, they said.

Highway 404 northbound at Finch Avenue is currently closed as Toronto police’s collision reconstruction team investigates.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Toronto OPP at 416-235-4981, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Any witnesses please call Toronto OPP at 416235-4981#Hwy404 NB Closed at Finch Av Unknown reopening^tk pic.twitter.com/Ix29Si3ek3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 7, 2023

More to come. This is a developing story.