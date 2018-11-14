

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 53-year-old man has been pronounced dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a home in Brampton this morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at around 10:35 a.m. on Garryoaks Drive, near McVean Drive, Peel Regional police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical episode before the vehicle crashed.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the collision. He died of his injuries in hospital a short time later, police said.

The Peel police Major Collision Bureau is investigating the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection has been closed down as police investigate the deadly crash.