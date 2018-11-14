Driver dies in hospital after vehicle crashes into home in Brampton
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 12:30PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 14, 2018 12:45PM EST
A 53-year-old man has been pronounced dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a home in Brampton this morning.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at around 10:35 a.m. on Garryoaks Drive, near McVean Drive, Peel Regional police said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical episode before the vehicle crashed.
He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the collision. He died of his injuries in hospital a short time later, police said.
The Peel police Major Collision Bureau is investigating the crash. No other injuries were reported.
The intersection has been closed down as police investigate the deadly crash.