

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a driver was shot at while travelling along Highway 50 in Brampton late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight but police are still working to determine exactly where on the highway it occurred.

They say that the driver, who was not injured, made his way to Ebenezer Road following the shooting and contacted authorities.

Police then attended the scene, examined their vehicle and spoke with the driver.

Footage from the scene on Thursday morning shows a white car with at least three visible bullet holes, including one through the driver's side window.

One shell casing has since been recovered along the highway, police say.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.