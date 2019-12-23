

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 40-year-old driver who allegedly struck and killed two 19-year-old men in Scarborough on Sunday night is facing numerous charges, including impaired driving causing death.

Paramedics and officers were called to the intersection of Markham Road and Progress Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a pedestrian-involved collision.

According to police sources, two brothers and one of their friends had gone for a walk to get food when they were hit by a vehicle.

The driver, police said, lost control of his 2014 Mazda while heading eastbound on Progress Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Police allege he mounted the sidewalk, struck a guardrail, and then hit the three pedestrians, who were on the south sidewalk.

Police arrived to find two of the pedestrians suffering from very serious injuries. They were subsequently transported to hospital, where they later died.

The third pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver, who was also taken to hospital to be assessed, was later arrested.

Police have identified the accused as Michael Johnson, of Pickering.

He is facing a total of nine charges, including operation of a conveyance while impaired causing death and operation of a conveyance while impaired causing bodily harm.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto later today.

Investigators are asking anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area at the time of the deadly collision to contact police.