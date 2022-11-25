A driver is facing charges after a car crashed into a pond in Caledon Friday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Brampton Fire and Caledon Fire responded to the collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 410 at Mayfield Road.

A car landed in a ditch filled with water and a tow truck was used to pull it out.

Peel paramedics said no patients were located at the scene.

It is not known how the car got into the ditch.

Later on Friday, the OPP said a 29-year-old driver from Milton received a three-day "warn range" suspension and four other charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Highway 410 between Mayfield Road and Highway 10 was closed but has since reopened.