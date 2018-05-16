

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after a high-speed chase north of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say that they were first called to a pharmacy on Main Street in the community of Everett at around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

They say that a male suspect was armed with a weapon, entered the store and made a demand for pharmaceutical drugs.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in black-coloured pick-up truck, which was spotted by police. A chase ensued.

According to the OPP, a number of attempts were made to stop the truck using spike belts, as the vehicle made its way westbound on Highway 89 near Alliston.

The truck, however, did not stop despite one of its tires being punctured. A decision was made to use an OPP helicopter to continue the pursuit.

OPP say that the Barrie Police Service was then notified as the truck travelled eastbound on County Road 90 towards the city.

The pursuit came to an end at around 2:20 p.m. when officers were able to box the truck in on Dunlop Street near High Street, in Barrie.

Police say that the driver was taken into custody without further incident at that time.

Jamie Adam Mulholland, of New Tecumseth, is facing seven charges, including armed robbery and flight while pursued by a peace officer.

Mulholland was scheduled to appear in a Barrie court for a bail hearing today.