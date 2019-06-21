

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 40-year-old man is facing five charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Regent Park on Thursday afternoon.

Police have said that a 39-year-old female pedestrian was waiting to cross Regent Park Boulevard at Dundas Street at around 1 p.m. when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle that mounted the curb and hit a fire hydrant before careening towards her.

The driver initially fled the area on foot but was subsequently arrested by 51 Division officers nearby.

On Friday morning, police identified the driver as 40-year-old Joshua Smoke.

He is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, driving without a licence and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The identity of the woman has not been released; however friends told CTV News Toronto on Thursday that she was a mother of three who is originally from Bangladesh.

The woman killed “almost instantly” after being struck, police have said.

Smoke is expected to appear in court at College Park today.

Police say that they continue to investigate and remain interested in obtaining any security camera or dash cam footage of the incident.