Driver facing several charges after serious crash on Hwy. 400 in Barrie: OPP
No one was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 400 involving a tractor-trailer. (@OPP_HSD/ X)
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2024 7:38AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2024 7:38AM EST
A 30-year-old is facing a number of charges following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Essa Road on Tuesday morning.
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured but the driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Innisfil, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The injured driver was also arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving while suspended, possession of property obtained by crime, and “multiple drug possession offences,” police said.
The highway was shut down for several hours for the police investigation but all lanes have since reopened.
UPDATE #2— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 23, 2024
Driver of tractor trailer not injured. A 30 yr old male from Innisfil with non-life threatening injuries was arrested & charged by #AuroraOPP with #ImpairedDriving, #SuspendedDriving, possession of property obtained by crime, & multiple drug possession offenses. ^nm https://t.co/FE0b75TfOh pic.twitter.com/b7wH4Fhjv0