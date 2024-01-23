A 30-year-old is facing a number of charges following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Essa Road on Tuesday morning.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured but the driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Innisfil, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The injured driver was also arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving while suspended, possession of property obtained by crime, and “multiple drug possession offences,” police said.

The highway was shut down for several hours for the police investigation but all lanes have since reopened.