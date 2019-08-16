

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way were closed for several hours overnight after a fail-to-remain collision.

Reports from the scene indicate that a car collided with a large truck on the QEW near West Mall shortly after 1 a.m., causing the truck to rollover.

The driver of the car then fled the scene.

The driver of the truck, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The Toronto-bound lanes of the highway were closed at West Mall as crews cleaned up a spill at the scene and towed away the truck. The closure was lifted at around 5:30 a.m.

Police continue to search for the driver who fled the scene.