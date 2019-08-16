Driver flees scene after colliding with large truck on QEW
A truck is seen on its side following a collision on the QEW near West Mall on Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 5:50AM EDT
The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way were closed for several hours overnight after a fail-to-remain collision.
Reports from the scene indicate that a car collided with a large truck on the QEW near West Mall shortly after 1 a.m., causing the truck to rollover.
The driver of the car then fled the scene.
The driver of the truck, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.
The Toronto-bound lanes of the highway were closed at West Mall as crews cleaned up a spill at the scene and towed away the truck. The closure was lifted at around 5:30 a.m.
Police continue to search for the driver who fled the scene.