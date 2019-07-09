

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian in Parkdale early Tuesday morning.

The male victim was reportedly crossing Queen Street midblock near Beaty Avenue at around 1:35 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene.

One witness who spoke with CP24 at the scene said that the victim appeared to be looking at his phone at the time and may not have seen the vehicle approaching.

Police say that his injuries are not believed to be serious.

No suspect vehicle description has been provided.