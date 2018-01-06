Driver flees scene after two-vehicle collision in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 11:06AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 6, 2018 11:13AM EST
A driver fled the scene on foot after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Saturday morning, police say.
The collision occurred near Derry and Torbram roads at around 9:55 a.m.
Police are currently searching the surrounding area for the driver who fled.
He is described as South Asian, in his 20s, five-foot-eleven with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hat and a winter jacket.
It is not clear whether or not there were any injuries as a result of the crash.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.