

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver fled the scene on foot after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Saturday morning, police say.

The collision occurred near Derry and Torbram roads at around 9:55 a.m.

Police are currently searching the surrounding area for the driver who fled.

He is described as South Asian, in his 20s, five-foot-eleven with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hat and a winter jacket.

It is not clear whether or not there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.