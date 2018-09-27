

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a woman is facing impaired driving charges after she collided with a motorcycle in Scarborough and then fled the scene, only to return a short time later.

The collision happened near Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police initially reported the incident as a hit-and-run after the suspect left the scene and headed southbound on Victoria Park Avenue towards Highway 401.

The suspect, however, returned a short time later and was taken into custody.

Police say that no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.