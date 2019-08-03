

Chris Fox , CP24.com





Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene on foot after a rollover in midtown Toronto early Saturday morning.

Police say that the driver slammed into a light pole on Mount Pleasant Road at Merton Street, which is just south of Davisville Avenue. Their vehicle then ended up on its roof.

The vehicle was briefly leaking gas following the collision, prompting police to shut down the full intersection for several hours.

No suspect description has been released at this time.