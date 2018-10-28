

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a driver fled the scene on foot after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

It happened near Creditview Road and Duval Drive at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say that at least one person sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Members of the K9 unit were dispatched to the scene to look for the suspect but no arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.