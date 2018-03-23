Driver flees the scene after sideswiping four vehicles in parking lot at Yorkdale Station
A number of vehicles that were struck by a SUV near Yorkdale Station are shown. The SUV reportedly fled the scene. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 5:39AM EDT
Police are investigating after the driver of an SUV reportedly sideswiped four vehicles in a parking lot near the entrance to Yorkdale Station and then fled the scene.
The incident happened at around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.
No injuries were reported as a result.
Police say that the suspect remains outstanding.