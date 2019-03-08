

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Markham early Friday morning.

It happened on Markham Road just north of Highway 7 shortly after 3 a.m.

Police initially said that the male victim had serious injuries, though they later said they were in fact minor.

Police say that they are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who is in passion of dashcam or surveillance footage from the area.

No suspect vehicle description has been released at this point.