Driver flees the scene after striking pedestrian in Markham
A police vehicle is shown at the scene of a fail-to-remain collision in Markham early Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 5:54AM EST
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Markham early Friday morning.
It happened on Markham Road just north of Highway 7 shortly after 3 a.m.
Police initially said that the male victim had serious injuries, though they later said they were in fact minor.
Police say that they are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who is in passion of dashcam or surveillance footage from the area.
No suspect vehicle description has been released at this point.