

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver fled the scene on foot after they slammed their vehicle into a pole in the city’s Dorset Park neighbourhood early Saturday morning, bringing down lives wires in the process.

Police say that the vehicle actually toppled the pole on Birchmount Road south of Ellesmere Road.

They say that they have had to completely close Birchmount Road between Ellesemere and Canadian roads due to the live wires on the roadway. The road is expected to be closed for “most for the day,” according to police.

Meanwhile, the search for the driver continues.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact investigators.