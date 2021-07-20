A male driver that was stopped on Highway 403 in Mississauga Tuesday morning was found without vital signs, police say.

In a tweet published by the OPP Highway Safety Division, police said they located the vehicle on the highway near Mavis Road.

Officers performed CPR on the driver who was later transported to hospital by Peel paramedics, police said.

The ramp from Mavis Road north to Highway 403 east is closed.