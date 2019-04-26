

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Four people were hospitalized, including one with possibly life-altering injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in Brant County early Friday morning.

It happened on Highway 54 west of Number 6 School Road at around 12:05 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained “possibly life-altering injuries” and was rushed to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

Three passengers were also injured in the crash.

Two of them were taken to a local hospital in Brantford with minor injuries, police say. The third individual was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with injuries that are thought to be more serious.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

Police say that they are looking to speak with anyone who might have information about what transpired.