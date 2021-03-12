A woman walking with child in a stroller in midtown Toronto was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon, police say.

It happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Oriole Parkway, west of Yonge Street, around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the vehicle flipped over during the collision. Images from the scene show a car flipped on its side.

The woman and her child were assessed on the scene for injuries, police say.

Toronto paramedics said one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on who was taken to hospital.

There are road closures in the area as police investigate.