Driver hospitalized after early morning collision with TTC bus in East York
Published Saturday, September 2, 2023 8:28AM EDT
A driver has been transported to hospital following a collision with a TTC bus early on Saturday morning.
Police say the crash, between a TTC bus and a pickup truck, happened near the intersection of Danforth Avenue and Main Street at around 5 a.m.
The bus driver sustained minor injuries, and the pickup truck driver was sent to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no reports of passengers on the bus at the time of the collision.
Roads in the area are closed while investigators are on scene.