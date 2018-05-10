

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly “ignored” the instruction of an officer and proceeded to drive onto a closed street during the Mississauga Marathon last weekend.

Police say that a uniformed officer was posted at a road closure point on Indian Road during the race on May 6 in order to prevent drivers from entering the course.

At about 8:45 a.m., police say that a motor vehicle approached the closed road. They say the driver “ignored all directions given by the officer and entered the closed running lanes.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, though police say that several runners were impeded.

Dylan Djurickovic, of Mississauga, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The investigation into the incident continues and police say that they are still looking to speak with any Mississauga Marathon participants who saw what happened.

Djurickovic has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.