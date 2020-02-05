Driver in critical condition after collision with dump truck in Brampton
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 3:24PM EST
A driver is in hospital in critical condition after their vehicle was rear-ended by a dump truck in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on Highway 50 near Cadetta Road at around 12:15 p.m.
Police say that the victim is currently undergoing emergency surgery.
Highway 50 is closed in both directions at Cadetta Road as police conduct a full investigation at the scene.