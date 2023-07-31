A suspect is now in custody after an officer in Port Hope, Ont. shot at a pickup truck that was believed to be stolen and was struck by ricochet on Sunday night, the province’s police watchdog confirmed.

In a news release issued Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. outside a McDonald’s Restaurant on Rose Glen Road.

The Port Hope Police Service previously said they were called to the fast food restaurant to investigate a stolen pickup truck and when they arrived, officers tried to engage with the driver.

At one point, an officer shot at the truck and was subsequently hit by ricochet, the SIU said.

The suspect inside the truck, identified as a 30-year-old man, fled the scene but was located and arrested on Monday morning, the SIU added.

Police have not said what charges the man is facing.

Port Hope police confirmed Sunday that the officer was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital for treatment and was later released.

"We are extremely fortunate and appreciative that our officer will recover from her injuries," police said.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and members of the public resulting in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

One subject officer and one witness officer have been designated. The SIU said two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.