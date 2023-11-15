A driver has been arrested after three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard.

Footage from CP24’s chopper showed police tape and a number of officers alongside a parking lot belonging to an apartment complex in the area.

Police initially said four people had been struck, but paramedics later said only three people had been taken to hospital.

Two adult women have been transported to hospital with critical injuries as a result of the incident, paramedics say. One adult man has been transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is in police custody. Charges have not yet been announced by police. An individual who identified himself as a witness to the incident told CP24 the driver appeared to run over one of the victims twice, though this detail has not been corroborated by police.