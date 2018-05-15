Driver in custody, passenger suffers critical injuries after Etobicoke crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
A driver is in custody and a male passenger is fighting for his life in hospital after a suspected impaired driving crash took place in Etobicoke on Tuesday night.
The collision happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Thirteenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.
Police said a vehicle struck a parked school bus that was unoccupied.
Following the crash, officers said one person was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving.
Toronto Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that a male passenger believed to be in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.