

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A driver is in custody and a male passenger is fighting for his life in hospital after a suspected impaired driving crash took place in Etobicoke on Tuesday night.

The collision happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Thirteenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Police said a vehicle struck a parked school bus that was unoccupied.

Following the crash, officers said one person was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving.

Toronto Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that a male passenger believed to be in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.