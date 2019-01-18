

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that the driver of a large commercial vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Harbord Village neighbourhood on Thursday night may not have realized that they hit someone.

Police say that the vehicle was headed eastbound on Lennox Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. when it turned onto southbound Bathurst Street and struck a male pedestrian who had fallen onto the roadway while walking in the area.

The pedestrian, described as a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead on scene.

The vehicle, meanwhile, left the area without coming to a stop.

Police say that witnesses have described the vehicle as a large green commercial vehicle, possibly a garbage truck.

“It is quite possible that the person who was driving this commercial vehicle is unaware of what happened. So if you know you know were working last night in the Bathurst and Lennox area please give us a call at Traffic Services. We need public assistance with this investigation,” Sgt. Brett Moore said in a video appeal posted to Twitter on Friday morning.

Moore told CP24 that police did canvass the surrounding neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance footage last night and will do so again this morning.

He said that efforts are still underway to identify the victim.