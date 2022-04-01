A driver who fatally struck two pedestrians in Mimico on Thursday night before being killed in a subsequent collision with a parked vehicle had several licence prohibitions that should have prevented him from getting behind the wheel, police say.

The crash happened on Lake Shore Boulevard West near Eighth Street at around 5:15 p.m.

Police say that the driver, a 36-year-old man, was headed east in a 2020 Cadillac XT6 when he was involved in a “minor collision” with a parked van.

Police say that the driver was having what appeared to be a seizure following the collision and was unresponsive.

They say that several bystanders attempted to provide assistance, smashing the vehicle’s window in order to gain access to the driver.

Emergency personnel did attend but police say that the driver ultimately re-entered his vehicle and took off prior to the arrival of officers.

At the same time, a 75-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were in a crosswalk at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue.

Police say that Cadillac was travelling at a high rate of speed as it approached the crosswalk and struck both pedestrians without coming to a stop.

It then slammed into the rear of a parked flatbed trailer on the east side of the intersection.

Police say that the driver of the Cadillac and both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

They say that the driver was under several prohibitions at the time of the crash, including a Canada-wide Criminal Code driving prohibition and a provincial driver’s license medical suspension.

Police are continuing to investigate the series of collisions and are asking any witnesses who may have seen what transpired or who are in possession of video footage to come forward.

Supt. Scott Baptist will be updating reporters about the ongoing investigation at 11 a.m.