

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly pointed a firearm at a man and woman who asked him to slow down in a residential area in Toronto’s Deer Park neighbourhood.

According to police, at around 4 p.m. on May 30, a man was seen driving a white, four-door Mercedes Benz C class car in the area of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Police say the driver was travelling quickly through a residential area and a man and woman asked him to slow down.

The man allegedly produced a handgun and made threats while pointing the gun at the pair.

He then headed south on Yonge Street, police say.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a black male in his 20s with a medium build and short black hair. Police say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators are asking members of the public not to approach the man but to call 911 immediately if he is spotted.

Police have now released images of the suspect vehicle and ask anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.