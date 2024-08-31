Driver in hospital after pickup truck crashes into Scarborough house
A pickup truck crashed into a home on Staines Road in Scarborough on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (CP24)
Published Saturday, August 31, 2024 11:30PM EDT
A driver has been hospitalized after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Scarborough Saturday night.
Toronto police said they initially received a call at 9:11 p.m. for a vehicle into a garage on Staines Road, south of Steeles Avenue East.
The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No one inside the house was injured.
Police added that Toronto Fire was on the scene to check out the house and ensure the structure was safe.
The cause of the collision is unknown.