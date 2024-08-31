A driver has been hospitalized after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Scarborough Saturday night.

Toronto police said they initially received a call at 9:11 p.m. for a vehicle into a garage on Staines Road, south of Steeles Avenue East.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No one inside the house was injured.

Police added that Toronto Fire was on the scene to check out the house and ensure the structure was safe.

The cause of the collision is unknown.