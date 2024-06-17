Driver in hospital after vehicle swerves off road in Stouffville
Published Monday, June 17, 2024 9:59AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2024 9:59AM EDT
A driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 48 in Stouffville early Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police said it happened in the southbound lanes of the highway between Cherry Street and St. John's Sideroad at around 5:30 a.m.
Police said the vehicle swerved off the highway and went through a guardrail.
He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive, OPP said.
He may have swerved to avoid a dead deer in the road, police added.
The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down in the area for hours. The road is expected to reopen by around 10:30 a.m.