A driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 48 in Stouffville early Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened in the southbound lanes of the highway between Cherry Street and St. John's Sideroad at around 5:30 a.m.

Police said the vehicle swerved off the highway and went through a guardrail.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive, OPP said.

He may have swerved to avoid a dead deer in the road, police added.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down in the area for hours. The road is expected to reopen by around 10:30 a.m.