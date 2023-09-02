Driver in hospital following single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Saturday, September 2, 2023 7:39AM EDT
A driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle overnight collision in Etobicoke.
Police say the crash occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kipling and Evans avenues. The driver was transported to hospital by medics.
Investigators remain on scene to investigate.
Kipling Avenue is closed in both directions at Torlake Crescent while officers remain on scene.