The driver of a dump truck has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after the vehicle tipped on its side at a Brampton intersection Friday morning.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at The Gore and Castlemore roads. They said, at this time, they have no details of what led the truck to tip.

There were no other vehicles involved, investigators say, and no other injuries occurred.

Officials say roads in the area will be closed for some time.